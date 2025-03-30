Harris was a late scratch from Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to right Achilles tendinopathy, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Harris was initially given the green light to play in Sunday's game, but it appears his Achilles issue is more severe than initially thought. Malik Beasley will likely be inserted into the Pistons' starting five in Harris' absence.
