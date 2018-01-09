Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads team in scoring again Monday
Harris offered 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 112-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Andre Drummond (ribs) returned to the lineup and logged a robust 39 minutes, but Harris still paced the Pistons in scoring for a second consecutive contest. The versatile forward has boosted his shooting percentage from December's 43.6 percent to 46.6 percent over the first four games of January, and he's drained six of the 11 three-point tries he's put in the last two contests. Still only 25 years of age, Harris appears to be entering his prime in what is already his seventh season, putting up career bests in scoring (18.4) and three-point shooting percentage (43.8) over his first 39 games in the process.
