Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads the offense Saturday
Harris collected 31 points (13-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Knicks.
Harris doubled took 12 more shots than any other player on the roster Saturday night, proving the belief that with Marcus Morris now in Boston, Harris will have an expanded role in the front court for the Pistons. Through the first three games, Harris has averaged 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, numbers that are more than serviceable to fantasy owners.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 27-point double-double Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Nears double-double Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Has team-high 22 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will head back to bench role Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will start at small forward Sunday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....