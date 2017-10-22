Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads the offense Saturday

Harris collected 31 points (13-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Knicks.

Harris doubled took 12 more shots than any other player on the roster Saturday night, proving the belief that with Marcus Morris now in Boston, Harris will have an expanded role in the front court for the Pistons. Through the first three games, Harris has averaged 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, numbers that are more than serviceable to fantasy owners.