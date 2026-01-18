Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear why Harris headed back to the locker room, though he can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If the veteran forward isn't cleared to check back in, Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.
