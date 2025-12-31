Harris (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear why Harris headed to the locker room, though he was seen with a slight limp on his way to the back. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If the veteran forward is unable to return, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland are candidates to pick up the slack the rest of the way.