Harris (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Harris sat out Thursday's matchup against Washington due to a sore left hip, though the absence appeared to be precautionary on the front end of a back-to-back set. The veteran forward is expected to return to the lineup Friday after receiving a maintenance day. Harris has scored in double figures in six straight games, averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes.