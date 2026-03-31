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Harris (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Harris is expected to be available for the second half of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward has averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.0 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor.

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