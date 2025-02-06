Harris is probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers with a left calf contusion.
Harris picked up this injury during Wednesday's game against Cleveland and was unable to return, but it appears he escaped with just a mild contusion. The Pistons didn't make a ton of noise at the deadline, so Harris is likely to have a similar role the rest of the way.
