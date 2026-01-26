Pistons' Tobias Harris: Logs 16 points and four treys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 victory over the Kings.
Harris tied his season high for threes made in a game, a mark he has not reached since Nov. 29. After missing five games due to a hip injury, Harris has returned with solid production, averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.7 threes across 27.0 minutes in his last six appearances.
