Pistons' Tobias Harris: Matches career-high 34 points in Wednesday's win

Harris totaled 34 points (14-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Harris matched career highs in scoring, field goals made and attempted, and three-pointers attempted while setting a new career high in made threes. He has been on a tear to start 2017-18, and the Pistons can use all the offense they can get. As a result, it's likely they'll keep feeding him as long as he has the hot hand.