Pistons' Tobias Harris: Matches season low with 11 points

Harris contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during a 102-98 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Harris struggled a bit in Friday's affair, as the 11 points matched a season low for him. His three 11-point games on the year have all come against good teams, in the Warriors, Cavaliers and 76ers. The team gets another tough matchup on Sunday against the Celtics, but expect a better game from Harris, as he scored 31 points against them earlier this season.