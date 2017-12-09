Pistons' Tobias Harris: Matches season low with 11 points
Harris contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during a 102-98 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Harris struggled a bit in Friday's affair, as the 11 points matched a season low for him. His three 11-point games on the year have all come against good teams, in the Warriors, Cavaliers and 76ers. The team gets another tough matchup on Sunday against the Celtics, but expect a better game from Harris, as he scored 31 points against them earlier this season.
