Pistons' Tobias Harris: Muted effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris ended Tuesday's 124-121 victory over the Nuggets with 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes.
This was another quiet outing for Harris, as he continues to underwhelm in fantasy hoops. Across 35 appearances, he holds averages of 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 45.9 percent shooting from the field.
