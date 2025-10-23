Harris notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to Chicago.

Even though it wasn't his finest shooting display, Harris flirted with a double-double in his season debut. The veteran forward may not carry the most fantasy upside in his age-33 campaign, but he still belongs on the vast majority of rosters for his strong shooting splits and ability to chip in across the board.