Harris notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris finished Sunday's game as the Pistons' second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder. He played a critical role in slowing down Karl-Anthony Towns, but the former had to lay off on his aggressiveness in the second half while in foul trouble. Harris is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 37.5 minutes per game this series.