Pistons' Tobias Harris: Nears double-double Wednesday

Harris totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss to the Hornets.

Harris seems like a lock to be in the starting five, with Stanley Johnson and Jon Leuer probably battling for the other forward spot. He's often an overlooked fantasy commodity, but posted a solid 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 threes per game last season.