Harris (undisclosed) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Harris exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's win over Indiana and did not check back in, though he's set to return Monday. The veteran forward has appeared in each of Detroit's last two outings following a five-game absence due to a left hip injury, averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per tilt during that span.