Pistons' Tobias Harris: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (undisclosed) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Harris exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's win over Indiana and did not check back in, though he's set to return Monday. The veteran forward has appeared in each of Detroit's last two outings following a five-game absence due to a left hip injury, averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per tilt during that span.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Doesn't return Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leaves for locker room•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Rips away five steals in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Available to play•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Out for at least two more weeks•