Harris (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Harris will miss his first game since Dec. 16 due to a personal matter, and his next opportunity to take the floor will be Wednesday against the Clippers. Simone Fontecchio, Lindy Waters and Ron Holland are all candidates to see increased roles and playing time Monday due to Harris' absence.
