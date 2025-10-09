Pistons' Tobias Harris: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Bucks.
No injury has been reported, so this is likely just a rest day for the 14-year veteran. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Cleveland.
