Pistons' Tobias Harris: On court to start third quarter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) is starting the second half of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Harris tweaked his ankle in the first half and was deemed questionable to return. The veteran forward is on the court to begin the second half. His return could mean fewer opportunities for Ronald Holland and Caris LeVert.
