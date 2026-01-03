Harris (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris sprained his hip in a Dec. 30 matchup with the Lakers, and after undergoing further evaluation, he has been ruled out for at least the next two weeks. If he can return at the two-week mark, he could be cleared to face the Pacers on Jan. 17. While Harris is sidelined, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland should see expanded roles.