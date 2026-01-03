Pistons' Tobias Harris: Out for at least two more weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Harris sprained his hip in a Dec. 30 matchup with the Lakers, and after undergoing further evaluation, he has been ruled out for at least the next two weeks. If he can return at the two-week mark, he could be cleared to face the Pacers on Jan. 17. While Harris is sidelined, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland should see expanded roles.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Unlikely to play New Year's Day•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leaves for locker room•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Paces team for 24 points•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scoreless in 18 minutes•