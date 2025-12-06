Pistons' Tobias Harris: Out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Bucks.
After previously battling a right ankle issue, Harris is now dealing with an issue to his left. He was previously considered questionable, so fantasy managers can expect him to be listed day-to-day going forward. Caris LeVert, Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart could see more minutes with Harris sidelined.
