Harris (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Bucks.

After previously battling a right ankle issue, Harris is now dealing with an issue to his left ankle. He was previously considered questionable, so fantasy managers can expect him to be day-to-day going forward. Caris LeVert, Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart could see more minutes with Harris sidelined.

