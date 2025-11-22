Harris (ankle) participated in Saturday morning's shootaround, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Harris has missed the Pistons' last nine games due to a sprained right ankle. He has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, and how his ankle feels during pregame warmups will dictate whether the veteran forward is cleared to return. If Harris is cleared to play, then less minutes would be available for the likes of Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart.