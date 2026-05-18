Harris recorded five points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris turned in his worst performance of the postseason, scoring under seven points for the second straight game. While it was certainly not the way he wanted the season to end, his production for the majority of the playoffs was exemplary. Through 14 appearances, he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks.