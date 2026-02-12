Harris posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 win over the Raptors.

The double-double was the first of the season for the veteran forward. Harris took on extra duties on the glass with both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart suspended after Monday's brawl with Charlotte, and while Stewart's absence will extend into March, Duren is set to miss only one more game. Harris remains a consistent secondary source of offense regardless of his other contributions, producing double-digit points in nine straight appearances while averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes.