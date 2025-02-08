Harris (calf) tallied 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-112 win over the 76ers.

Harris suffered a calf injury during the Pistons' 118-115 loss to the Cavaliers, but he was able to do enough to be cleared to play Friday and finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Malik Beasley (36 points) and Jalen Duren (13 rebounds), respectively. Harris has scored at least 16 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over 32.5 minutes per contest.