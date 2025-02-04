Harris amassed 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

Harris scored at least 16 points for the fourth straight game, putting together arguably his best stretch of the season. On the whole, it's been a disappointing campaign for the veteran, averaging 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in 32.1 minutes per game. Despite the loss, the Pistons have cobbled together a strong season, with Harris providing the team with a much-needed veteran presence.