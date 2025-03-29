Harris (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Harris was a late scratch Friday against the Cavaliers, resulting in his first missed game since March 8. With Cade Cunningham (calf) considered doubtful, Harris could soak up more usage in his expected return to the rotation.
