Harris provided 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 victory over Denver.

It was a good all-around showing for Harris who tied for the team-highs in scoring and rebounding while adding a pair of steals. It was his sixth time scoring 20 or more points this season. Harris' production has varied as of late, yet he still averages the third most points per game for the Pistons.