Pistons' Tobias Harris: Puts up 16 in win
Harris recorded 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3 Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Warriors.
However improbably, the Pistons are in the lead in the East at 5-2, and Harris has certainly contributed to that effort, but not as consistently as owners expected. He is meeting and even exceeding previous season averages in many categories, but his big games have been offset with some rather unimpressive outings. There seems to be no rhyme or reason to the inconsistency and it's all evened out to a good campaign so far, which is good news for owners in roto and head-to-head leagues. As a DFS option, he's just not consistent enough as a cash option until he gets a more balanced output but can offer good tournament value until then.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Underwhelms with 12 points in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Matches career-high 34 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Struggles from field Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads the offense Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 27-point double-double Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...