Pistons' Tobias Harris: Puts up 16 in win

Harris recorded 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3 Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Warriors.

However improbably, the Pistons are in the lead in the East at 5-2, and Harris has certainly contributed to that effort, but not as consistently as owners expected. He is meeting and even exceeding previous season averages in many categories, but his big games have been offset with some rather unimpressive outings. There seems to be no rhyme or reason to the inconsistency and it's all evened out to a good campaign so far, which is good news for owners in roto and head-to-head leagues. As a DFS option, he's just not consistent enough as a cash option until he gets a more balanced output but can offer good tournament value until then.