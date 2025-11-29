Harris closed Friday's 112-109 loss to Orlando with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.

Harris has scored at least 12 points in his four games since returning from injury, and the veteran forward is entrenched as a starter for a Pistons team that remains one of the best in the Eastern Conference. Harris has a secondary role on offense behind established stars like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, but he'll remain valuable in fantasy as long as he continues to find ways to produce offensively.