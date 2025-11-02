Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harris sustained a right ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Mavericks, and although he returned to the game, his status for Monday is now in question. If he is unable to go, Ronald Holland and Caris LeVert could see extra minutes.
