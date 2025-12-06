default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harris is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a left anke sprain.

Harris recently missed time with a right ankle injury, but now he's dealing with an issue on the left ankle. He may skip the second leg of this back-to-back set, which would open up minutes for Caris LeVert, Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart.

More News