Harris contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to Miami.

Sunday disrupted a five-game streak with double-digit points for Harris, who did swat multiple shots for just the second time this year. The veteran forward remains a low-end fantasy option in nine-category formats -- Harris has averaged 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game in his last six contests, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 94.7 percent from the foul line during this period.