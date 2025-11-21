Pistons' Tobias Harris: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Detroit recalled Harris (ankle) from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Thursday.
Harris has missed nine games in a row for Detroit, but he was able to get some practice reps in with the Cruise and could be on the verge of a return. For now, he can be considered questionable for Saturday against the Bucks.
