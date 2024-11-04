Harris notched 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over Brooklyn.

Harris posted a new season-best mark with six assists on the night. Despite his strong play Sunday night, Harris has been relatively quiet overall with his new team. Through six games, he's averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers.