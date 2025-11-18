Pistons' Tobias Harris: Remaining out vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Harris was previously upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest, though he's now set to miss his ninth consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. With the veteran forward sidelined, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland are candidates for increased roles. Harris' next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Bucks.
