Pistons' Tobias Harris: Resting vs. Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Milwaukee for rest purposes, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The Pistons will give the veteran forward a night off after logging 14 minutes Monday against the Grizzlies. Duncan Robinson and Ronald Holland will get more opportunities in Harris' absence.
