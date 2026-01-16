Harris contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and five steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 win over the Suns.

Harris did a nice job of disrupting the passing lanes in this one, recording his fourth multiple-steal game of the season while matching his career high in swipes. He also did a nice job of taking care of the rock, as he didn't commit a single turnover in his 29 minutes of play. Harris didn't appear to have any lingering issues from the hip injury in his return from a five-game layoff, so he should be good to go for Saturday's game against the Pacers.