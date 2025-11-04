Pistons' Tobias Harris: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Harris will miss his second consecutive matchup due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Nets. With the veteran forward sidelined, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't go Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: On court to start third quarter•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Tweaks ankle Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores double digits in loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Narrowly misses double-double•