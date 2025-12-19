Harris registered zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

For the first time this season, Harris was held without a point. He's trending in the wrong direction for Detroit, posting averages of 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 31.7 percent shooting over his last six outings. With a large expiring contract, Harris has been the subject of many trade rumors.