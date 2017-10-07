Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's win
Harris scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding six rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Hawks.
The Pistons shook up their starting lineup in the offseason, but Harris remained in place as one of the team's top offensive options alongside Reggie Jackson and he already appears just about ready for the regular season. After playing in all 82 games last season for the first time in his career, the 25-year-old Harris could be ready to- take his production to a higher level in 2017-18.
