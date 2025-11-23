Harris (ankle) registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 23 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 victory over the Bucks.

Harris returned from a nine-game absence Saturday due to a sprained right ankle, but the veteran forward didn't show any rust in his return to the hardwood. He missed only two of his nine shots -- both from beyond the arc -- and also posted decent numbers in other categories. The Pistons might choose to be careful with Harris' workload in the upcoming games, but as long as he's available, he should start and be a reliable scoring weapon for Detroit.