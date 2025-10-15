Harris racked up 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

Harris filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes. He led the way in the scoring column, along with Daniss Jenkins. Detroit now has one preseason game left on its schedule, with the finale against the Wizards scheduled for Thursday.