Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 19 points in 31 minutes

Harris accounted for 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes Thursday in Detroit's win over Atlanta.

Harris bounced back Thursday, collecting 19 points on a night where he connected on eight of his 11 attempts. Coming off perhaps his worst offensive performance of the year Tuesday against Denver, scoring just two points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), Harris led Detroit in scoring on a night where they were firing on all cylinders. He will continue to provide fantasy value for owners in need of three-point shooting and rebounding.