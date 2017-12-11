Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 19 points in 38 minutes

Harris accounted for 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes Sunday in Detroit's loss to Boston.

Points were tight to come by for Detroit in their Sunday matinee matchup with Boston. Harris did everything in his power to flip the script, but his shots weren't falling with much consistency. Since being dealt with Detroit during the 2015-16 season Harris has been one of the top offensive options, and coach Stan Van Gundy has given him the green light from beyond the three-point line. His fantasy value is at an all-time high this season, and as long as he continues to knock down three's, it will remain there.