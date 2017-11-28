Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 31 points in Monday's win

Harris had 31 points (11-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-108 win over the Celtics.

Harris went for 30-plus for the third time this season, and he was incredibly efficient. While he is posting a career best scoring average, the most notable improvement is that Harris has nearly tripled his threes per game in 2017-18 (2.9 per on 47.4 percent) compared to his career average (1.0 per on 34.6 percent).