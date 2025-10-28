Harris dropped 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 18 minutes in Monday's 116-95 loss to Cleveland.

Harris' severe drop in playing time can be attributed to both game script and foul trouble, but he was still able to score in double digits. His efficiency this season has been troubling, however, averaging 37.0 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three. Harris' will look to get his shooting back on track Wednesday against Orlando.