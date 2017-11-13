Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores game-high 25 in Sunday's win

Harris scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Heat.

He's now drained multiple three-pointers in nine straight games, averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 threes over that stretch. Harris has exploded out of the gate this season, and his career-best scoring pace has been a big part of Detroit's impressive 10-3 start to the campaign.