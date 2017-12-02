Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 15 points Friday

Harris scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to Washington.

Harris added to his career-high scoring pace with a team-high 15 points Friday. Averaging 18.9 points, the forward has picked up 2.8 points from his team-leading 16.1 points from a year ago. Most notably, Harris has scored in the double-digits in each of his 21 games this season. In addition, he is shooting a career-high 6.0 three-pointers per game, raising his three-point percentage (46.5 percent) a total of 11.9 percent above his career average. Harris will look to continue his career year against Philadelphia on Saturday.

