Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 15 points Friday
Harris scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to Washington.
Harris added to his career-high scoring pace with a team-high 15 points Friday. Averaging 18.9 points, the forward has picked up 2.8 points from his team-leading 16.1 points from a year ago. Most notably, Harris has scored in the double-digits in each of his 21 games this season. In addition, he is shooting a career-high 6.0 three-pointers per game, raising his three-point percentage (46.5 percent) a total of 11.9 percent above his career average. Harris will look to continue his career year against Philadelphia on Saturday.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 31 points in Monday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Just misses double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores game-high 25 in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drills four threes Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Contributes 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Puts up 16 in win•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...